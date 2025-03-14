Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD Trustees choose Jhone Ebert as next superintendent

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

It will be a cold start on Friday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We're tracking another system moving in Friday afternoon.

There is a chance of rain showers and snow in the mountains.

Highs will only reach into the mid-50s, with gusts around 25 mph.

Milder temperatures return this weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

There is a chance of rain early next week.

Some good news this morning. After a week-long closure, Tropicana at Interstate 15 has reopened to traffic.

School board names Jhone Ebert as the new CCSD superintendent

In a unanimous vote of 7-0, the CCSD Board of Trustees voted to have Jhone Ebert as the new CCSD superintendent on Thursday night.

Jhone Ebert is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Nevada but she does have ties to Clark County School District, holding several positions in the past, including chief innovation and productivity officer and chief technology officer.

Next, the school district and Ebert will head into contract negotiations. The earliest Ebert could take this role is at the next board meeting on Thursday, March 27.

Las Vegas Aces, Scripps Sports partner to make Vegas 34 the WNBA team's official broadcast partner

The WNBA's best-selling franchise has a new broadcast home on Vegas 34.

The Las Vegas Aces and Scripps Sports (a division of Channel 13's parent company) announced their multiyear broadcast partnership on Thursday.

Under this agreement, Scripps Sports will broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Las Vegas Aces games on Vegas 34.

ICYMI: Adil Hill makes 27 saves and Vegas Golden Knights beat Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0

Adin Hill made 27 saves, Nicolas Roy and Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist each as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Thursday night.

It was Hill's fourth shutout this season and the 11th of his NHL career.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Golden Knights.

Saad continues to shine after signing as a free agent on Jan. 31. He has three goals in the past four games and five in 13 games for the Golden Knights.

Eichel has nine assists during a seven-game point streak. His assist set the franchise record for points in a season with 79 (20 goals, 59 assists). William Karlsson had 43 goals and 35 assists in the 2017-18 season.

Up next, the Golden Knights play at the Buffalo Sabres.