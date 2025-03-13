Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD Board of Trustees expected to name next superintendent tonight

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

A system from the northwest will arrive early Thursday, bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains.

Winds will be strong coming from the southwest, with gusts around 45 mph.

It's going to be a chilly day with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered rain and snow showers by the afternoon hours.

Clark County Public Works has announced temporary overnight lane reductions on Blue Diamond Road near Jones Boulevard as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements.

Drivers should be aware of the following updates:

• Eastbound and westbound lanes on Blue Diamond Road near Jones will be reduced to a single lane in each direction overnight.

• The lane restrictions will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That started Wednesday night and will last until Friday morning and again on Sunday night.

• All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. daily. During the day, four lanes will be open eastbound and three lanes open westbound.

We also want to remind you that with the rain and the wind in the forecast, it's important to allow extra time in your commute as the roadways will be slick, making braking more difficult.

Happening tonight: CCSD Board of Trustees expected to name next superintendent

The race for the school district's top job is nearing its conclusion. Tonight, CCSD Trustees are expected to name a new superintendent. Each candidate has outlined their plans for leading the district.

Their strategies differ, but all aim to give a boost in what they believe is the right direction. Two of the biggest issues present right now? Academic achievement and teacher retention.

Why are trees being removed from the Bonanza medians?

We're keeping tabs on the effort to fight the urban heat island effects in the valley. That often involves tree planting, which can keep neighborhoods cool.

After locals in one valley neighborhood reported trees being removed, Geneva Zoltek looked into their concerns.

More than 600 veterans helped at this year's U.S. Vets 'Veterans Stand Down'

Over the last few weeks, Channel 13 has been helping local heroes who've served our country — especially those who don't have a place to call home — through our 13 Connects "Stand Up for Veterans" campaign.

The campaign benefits U.S. Vets Las Vegas, helping them continue their mission to better the lives of local veterans through helping them find meals, jobs, housing and other services.

One of the biggest days of service for U.S. Vets every year comes at their "Veterans Stand Down," which connects hundreds of vets with resources and services all in one place.

Their 18th annual Stand Down was held Wednesday at the World Market Center, which was packed to the brim with more than 200 providers helping more than 600 veterans through all aspects of life — from the State of Nevada, to the VA, to potential employers, to housing, haircuts, clothing and food.