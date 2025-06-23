Good Morning, Las Vegas: Ballpark groundbreaking, public meeting regarding NV Energy happening today

KTNV — We are looking ahead to the groundbreaking for the new ballpark coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

We also wanted to let you know about a public meeting happening today regarding NV Energy only partially reimbursing customers who were overcharged. Plus, we will see some pleasant temperatures today.

Looking ahead: Groundbreaking begins for the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark

It's official; a major milestone for Las Vegas and the future of Major League Baseball. The Athletics have finally broken ground on their long-awaited new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Looking ahead to this morning's A's ballpark groundbreaking

Happening today: Will the PUC launch an investigation into NV Energy? Here's how you can make your voice heard.

The utility accountability bill that Gov. Lombardo signed into law earlier this month ensures full refunds with interest for customers who are wrongly billed by any utility.

The bill was introduced in the wake of a Channel 13 investigation where I exposed how NV Energy was only giving partial reimbursements to customers it had overcharged.

So does the new law mean every overcharged customer will now get all their money back?

The PUC is set to hear the matter on Monday in a public meeting.

The commission's general counsel has recommended opening a full investigation. If you'd like to go to the meeting, you can attend in person or watch the livestream. Public comments will be accepted.

PUC to investigate NV Energy? Here’s how you can make your voice heard.

Around the Globe: Nations react to US strikes on Iran

Several close U.S. allies urged a return to the negotiating table in the wake of American strikes on Iran that fueled fears of a wider conflict, while noting the threat posed by Tehran’s nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said Thursday that he would decide within two weeks whether to get involved in Israel’s war with Tehran. In the end, it took just days. Washington hit three Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday.

Leaders around the world take stock of US bombings in Iran, and what comes next

It was only 89° in Las Vegas on Sunday, and highs on Monday and Tuesday remain in the mid-90s, which is below-average. South winds at 15-25 mph develop this afternoon as sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke.

Below-Average Today and Tomorrow

Roadways are mostly clear this morning. The scene in the area of Camino Al Norte and Craig Road in North Las Vegas is cleared after an overnight officer-involved shooting. You should be able to allow normal time in your morning commute today.