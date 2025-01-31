Good Morning, Las Vegas: Asian Community Development Council celebrates 10 years

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

The first 70-degree day of 2025 is on the way, but not for a few more days!

Temps will stay right around seasonal norms through Friday but will start to warm up through the weekend with a fair amount of sun in the forecast.

Roads are clear Friday morning, hopefully making for an easy commute on this last day of the work week and last day of January.

Asian Community Development Council celebrates 10 years

The Asian Community Development Council offers help to people struggling to put food on the table.

This year, the organization is celebrating 10 years of serving the Las Vegas Valley.

Locals step up to help seniors forced to leave southeast valley living facility

We have an update on a story we told you about last week. You may remember that a group of seniors was being forced out of their independent living facility and given just days to find somewhere else to live.

Wednesday evening, Senior Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt shared their story once again and asked people in our community to help if they could since these residents were getting kicked out in just a few hours.

The response we received was overwhelming in the best way. Dozens of people offered assistance.

County officials jumped in to help coordinate and even a local moving company— Lookout Moving Company— showed up to pack up their belongings free of charge.

The generosity didn't stop there. People also offered housing, food and even donations to help cover the costs of this unexpected move.

ICYMI: Columbus Blue Jackets beat Golden Knights in overtime 2-1

While the Vegas Golden Knights might have another loss on their record, there is some good news after Thursday night's game.

By picking up a point, the Golden Knights remained in a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers with 68 points.

Up next, the Golden Knights visit the New York Rangers on Sunday night.