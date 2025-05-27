Good Morning, Las Vegas: Arbor View High School marks bittersweet graduation ceremony

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know what the temperatures are looking like today as many of you head back to work. We also wanted to let you know the Scripps Spelling Bee kicks off today, and we talked to one local teen who made it to the national competition.

HAPPENING TODAY: Arbor View High School marks bittersweet graduation ceremony

Graduation season is in full swing, but for one local high school, today's ceremony carries heartbreaking significance.

Arbor View High School continues to mourn the loss of one of its students. McKenzie Scott was hit and killed in a crosswalk near campus earlier this month while picking up her cap and gown. The tragedy happened on what should have been a celebratory weekend: the high school's senior prom.

In response to the tragedy, the community has launched a petition calling for traffic safety improvements at schools.

The community has also started a GoFundMe to support McKenzie's family as they prepare to honor her at today's ceremony.

WATCH | Classmates of McKenzie Scott call for roadway safety changes after fatal crosswalk crash

Classmates of McKenzie Scott call for roadway safety changes after fatal crosswalk crash

Las Vegas teen looks to shine at Scripps National Spelling Bee starting today

A field composed of 243 young spellers will converge on the Washington D.C. area for the 100th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Audrey Ware, an 8th grader at St. Francis De Sales in Las Vegas, is one of those spellers.

Las Vegas teen looks to shine at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Lee Canyon mountain biking season opens with new additions for the summer

The summer sports season is now underway at Lee Canyon. It's a great way to stay active over the next few months, while escaping the valley heat.

The ski park turned mountain bike park is introducing a new challenge for experienced riders, opening a double black diamond difficulty trail.

Lee Canyon is also bringing new events like yoga, disc golf, and live music concert series through the summer.

Mountain biking and other seasonal events will be available at Lee Canyon until around mid-October.

Lee Canyon mountain biking season opens with new additions for the summer

Daytime highs are expected to reach in the upper 90s on Tuesday, warmer than the normal daytime high of 93.

Once we hit Wednesday, though, we'll be back in the triple digits for the second time this year—and the first time for a somewhat extended period.

Winds aren't expected to play a major role this week, but it'll still be breezy—and sometimes gusty—Tuesday into Wednesday, before calming down Thursday.

Weather forecast for May 27, 2025

While many of us return to work after the long holiday weekend, we are looking at normal time for morning commutes. It might be helpful that school zone traffic is taking a break as students are out for summer.