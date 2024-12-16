Good Morning, Las Vegas: Flamingo Bridge coming down, how to keep kids busy during holiday break and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

A chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s this Monday morning as high clouds filter the sunshine. Light winds. Highs near 60° this afternoon. Lows near 40° late tonight.

Chilly with High Clouds

Any traffic issues to worry about?

We aren't seeing any major impacts on the roadways this morning but there is an incident reported near Owens Avenue at I-15. We'll keep an eye on this and let you know if it turns into anything major.

Traffic Outlook for Dec. 16, 2024

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Controversial F1 Flamingo Bridge coming down, leading to new round of road closures

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix zoomed through and left the valley nearly a month ago, but construction to break down the track is still ongoing.

One of the projects just started Sunday night. Crews now have the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in all four directions blocked off.

Ryan Ketcham broke down how this bridge has affected locals and business owners alike and when we can expect the roads to reopen.

Nonprofit determined to bring veteran housing to Southern Nevada despite planning commission setback

Leaders with a national nonprofit that builds veteran housing complexes across the nation with supportive services say they're determined to bring a development to Southern Nevada.

This comes after the North Las Vegas Planning Commission recommended denying the group's proposal in October, leaving some veterans in the community upset.

Anjali Patel spoke to officials with both the city and the nonprofit to see what next steps there could be for this proposed project.

YMC offering programs to keep kids safe during winter break

Finding affordable childcare during winter break can be a challenge for many working parents in the Valley, but one local organization is stepping up to help.

Shakeria Hawkings shows us how the YMCA is working to keep kids safe and active and continue their learning this holiday season.