Good Morning, Las Vegas: DETR site expected back online, what we know about a shooting in Pahrump

KTNV — We are bringing you the latest in an investigation into a weekend shooting in Nye County, and will continue to follow this story as authorities release more details today.

Later this morning, the sheriff's office is expected to share more information about a deadly shooting that shattered the peace at a family movie night in Pahrump over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night just after the weekly Movies in the Park event ended, leaving residents in shock.

Jhovani Carillo has the latest on the investigation.

Nevada's unemployment system is expected to come back online today at 8 a.m. after being down for a week.

It was for a long-awaited overhaul to modernize the system.

The outage began June 30 and since then, claimants haven't been able to check their accounts with no way to contact DETR for help.

Trump's Big Beautiful Bill is now law. How does it affect you?

President Trump's Big Beautiful bill will cut federal funding for SNAP by billions of dollars over the next decade, and those cuts could be even bigger if the states decide to reduce or change their SNAP programs as a result, rather than pay the new costs.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on how those cuts could affect Southern Nevadans who rely on the food assistance program to put food on the table.

Highs will be above-average all week, but below record levels, placing Las Vegas in the 105°-110° range for the foreseeable future.

Lows at night will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s near The Strip, with upper 70s and low 80s elsewhere.

No rain or storm chances are expected over the next seven days, although the humidity will climb into the "noticeable" category most days.

Roadways are mostly clear this morning with only a few surface street crashes that aren't having any major impacts to traffic.

You might see some construction as you head out the door this morning, but aside from that, you should be able to allow normal time for your commute.