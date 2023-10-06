Where to watch the Golden Knights raise the Stanley Cup Championship banner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Resort & Casino will kick off the Vegas Golden Knights season with a home opener watch party at Stadium Swim on Tuesday.

As the Golden Knights prepare to face off against the Seattle Kraken, guests can celebrate the Stanley Cup champions while poolside. The event will also include giveaways, live music, and Stadium Swim's massive 143-foot diagonal screen with full immersive audio.

The giveaways will include official Circa Sports Vegas Golden Knights Jerseys and a Luxury Cabana Retreat at Stadium Swim, along with a $500 food and beverage credit.

Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. and guests must be 21 and over to attend.

Tickets to the event are $25 for general admission. Daybeds and cabanas are also available for purchase with an additional fee.

For more information about the upcoming event and to reserve a spot, please visit www.circalasvegas.com.