Watching a VGK game in Las Vegas costs '40% more than league average,' new report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report says that watching a Vegas Golden Knights game is costing the average family of four nearly $600, which is over 40% more than the league average.

A recent study done by Betway, an online gambling company, looked at the cheapest and most expensive cities for gameday. The study considered factors like "ticket prices, the cost of beer and soft drinks, as well as the price of a hotdog at each arena," according to a news release.

With average ticket prices for VGK centering around $124.09, an entire family of four can expect to pay $555.32 in Las Vegas for tickets, hotdogs, and drinks.

The cheapest option for families is FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL, where the Florida Panthers play. Ticket prices for this arena are as low as $41.79, ranging around $222 for a family of four.

The most expensive option is the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with an average ticket price of $145.60, totaling $623.68 for a family of four.

For more information on what each NHL city has to offer, visit the Betway website.