VGK win first preseason game 3-1 against Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights were back at home for their second home preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes, but neither team could find the back of the net in the first.

Then in the second period, Maveric Lamoureux got one past Logan Thompson to make it 1-0 Arizona.

The Knights would respond when Nic Hague scores a vintage Haguer goal, shooting a laser in from the point.

Right before the period ends, it's the youngster Brendan Brisson who gets one in back door to take the lead.

The Golden Knights hold off the Coyotes and allow only ten shots on goal, and William Karlsson is the one who seals it with the empty netter.

VGK wins their first preseason game against Arizona 3-1.

After the game Brisson says he, like a lot of the young players, feels like he is improving in every game this preseason.

"I'm lucky to play with those guys...getting me the puck and it feels good to put it in the back of the net...It's definitely a good feeling," Brisson said. "Hopefully I can do the same thing the next game."

The Golden Knights will be back at home on Tuesday when they host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. PT.