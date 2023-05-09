VGK take 2-1 series lead after beating Oilers 5-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (KTNV) — The Golden Knights came in looking to leave Game 2 in the rear view mirror, and coming into a hostile Edmonton crowd, they pulled the old switch from last game's scoreboard, and made the loud barn go silent.

The Oilers struck first when Warren Foegele scores to make it 1-0, but this is not going to be like Game 2 for the Knights.

Jonathan Marchessault gets his first goal of the playoffs to tie it.

VGK are getting more shots on goal than the Oilers at this point, but then Laurent Brossoit goes down and he had to be helped off the ice; a huge loss for the VGK, but even more gut wrenching for Brossoit, as Adin Hill replaces hit in net.

Right before the period ends though, Marchessault gets his second of the game off a great feed from Jack Eichel to close off the first.

We go to the second, and Zach Whitecloud shots a rocket to extend the Golden Knights' lead. Then, Jack Eichel gets the highlight reel goal in and it's 4-1.

Later in the period, Nic Roy gets one in, but is called back for goaltender interference.

Just a few minutes later, he assists Chandler Stephenson for the 5th goal and it was all VGK.

The Knights hold them off in the 3rd.

The Golden Knights get a 5-1 win of their own-and now lead the series 2-1.

Players say they are happy with how they bounced back-and that this was a team effort.

"I thought we did a good job sticking with our game," Eichel said. "We were able to respond quickly and then, you know we get one at the end of the first and come in here feeling good about ourselves and we were able to play a good second period and extend our lead."

"We were just able to battle back so, all year our group has been a next man in mentality, even if we score a goal or get scored on, your next shift is super important," Marchessault said. "I think tonight we were just a really good team."

The Golden Knights will be back in action on Wednesday for Game 4 right here in Edmonton at 7 p.m.