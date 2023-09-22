VGK players talk returning as champions, being back on the ice for Day 1 of Training Camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' rest and relaxation in the offseason with the Stanley Cup is officially over, as they prepare for their first preseason game on Sunday.

The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in all of sports, and even harder to win back-to-back.

But the players say that is exactly what motivates them to hoist the silver trophy again.

The players say the past few months have given them memories that will last a lifetime, but it's time to look forward to a new season with a majority of last year's squad coming back.

The VGK say they are looking to repeat as champions, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins being the only teams to repeat as world champions since the salary cap era started in 2005.

According to BetMGM, the Golden Knights currently have the 6th highest odds to win the cup this year.

The players say they still have lots to prove and at this point, it no longer matters what they did last season.

"We want to have that same chip on our shoulder," VGK Captain Mark Stone said. "A lot of people say we can't do it again. We want to use that as fuel to try and get back to where we want to be. We got an 82-game season to be one of the 16 teams to compete for it. That's the first goal."

"I think this is another great chance to prove ourselves," VGK Forward Jack Eichel said.

"Having won last year, we understand that the target is a little bit bigger on our backs, but it's a great chance to prove ourselves and prove that last year, we won it for a reason. The goal shouldn't change. The goal is to win the Stanley Cup."

"You'll always be a winner for the rest of your life," VGK Forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "It's just living with it pretty much. It doesn't change our mindset. We come here and come here to work. We want to win some Hockey games and see where it brings us."

The Golden Knights will be holding training camp all week long.

Their first preseason game is set for this Sunday, September 24, on the road against the San Jose Sharks.