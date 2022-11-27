VGK Fall to the Seattle Kraken 4-2 in Pacific Division Matchup

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were hoping to go on a three game win streak.

It was not the result they wanted as the Golden Knights fall to the Seattle Kraken 4-2

This marks Seattle's first ever win against the Golden Knights.

The Kraken started off fast and hot, leading 2-0 in the first period.

Then with nine minutes to go in the first, Nicolas Roy on the power play scores VGK's first goal of the night.

Phil Kessel would tie it just two minutes later at 2.

In the second period, Seattle's Andre Burakovsky scores his second of the game to take the lead 3-2

Just before the period ends, Jordan Eberle gets one in the net to make it 4-2

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says the kraken's speed was a huge factor

"I don't think it's rocket science the way they're playing," Cassidy said. "They're playing a hard brand of hockey...a fast brand of hockey, we better be ready for it. we weren't enough tonight."

The Golden Knights unfortunately couldn't cut the deficit in the third.

The Kraken are now on a four-game win streak-but they are still six points behind the Golden Knights in points in the Pacific Division.

VGK Forward Mark Stone says it was a matter of executing.

"I think it was just execution a lot of the times," Stone said. "They're a fast team...they put some pressure on us and just didn't take it on very well."

VGK is going to have a quick turnaround, as they take the ice again tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks.

That game is set to start at 7 pm.