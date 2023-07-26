VGK captain Mark Stone spends time with family and Stanley Cup, visiting high school and arena

(KTNV) — The Stanley Cup tour continues with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mark Stone celebrated in Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada Tuesday, visiting the Keith Bodley Arena where he used to play.

He also visited his high school, Westwood Collegiate, to visit former teachers and families.

"To be back here is kind of surreal," Stone said. "Probably have not been back in ten or 15 years. Not much has changed."

Stone spent the rest of his day with family and friends at a private event.

