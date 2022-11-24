VGK beats Ottawa Senators 4-1 in Hockey Fights Cancer game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back at home against the Ottawa Senators after a two-game road trip.

Tonight, they looked to get another streak going after beating the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

On the Golden Knights' second power play with less than three minutes to go in the first, Mark Stone nailed one in to put VGK up 1-0, as Stone extends his point streak to four.

But right before the period ends, Jake Sanderson scored off Ottawa's own power play to tie it after one.VGK scores one more late.....beating the senators on Hockey Fights Cancer night 4-1

Then in the second period... William Carrier scores an eye-candy goal for his seventh of the season.

VGK goes up 2-1 after two periods.

In the third, William Karlsson with a great backhander goal, making it his fifth of the season.

The Golden Knights are back at home on Black Friday when they face the Seattle Kraken.