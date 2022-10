LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night with a final score of 4 – 3.

4-3 WIN AT THE FORTRESS!!!

the next time we see you guys here will be for THE. REGULAR. SEASON. pic.twitter.com/hTdJ8dgdQn

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 5, 2022