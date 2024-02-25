VGK Alumni Association hosting third charity golf tournament in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready to hit the links for charity.

The VGK Alumni Association is hosting a charity golf tournament at Southern Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9.

Association President Deryk Engelland and Vice President Shane Hnidy are scheduled to make appearances as well as former VGK players Nick Holden, Cody Eakin, and Paul Stastny.

The event will not be open to the public.

However, there are limited spots available if you would like to play alongside NHL alumni, local celebrities, and broadcaster.

You can learn more about purchasing a spot in the tournament, as well as partnership opportunities, here.