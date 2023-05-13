Vegas Golden Knights won against the Oilers for Game 5 at The Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fired up The Fortress on Friday night with a pivotal Game 5 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The final score of this one was 4-3.

The Knights take a 3-2 lead in the series. VGK are 1 win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

VGK was without defenceman Alex Pietrangelo who served his one-game suspension for slashing and will back for the next faceoff. Both teams will now return to Canada for Game 6 on Sunday. As of Friday night, the National Hockey League hasn't announced the game time.