Vegas Golden Knights triumph over Devils 4-3 in overtime shootout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Jersey Devils started this game aggressively — having outshot the Golden Knights 17-4 — but it was the Golden Knights who struck first when Marchessault scored the first goal.

The Devils would then respond during a power play after Jesper Bratt sunk one in past Adin Hill. However, right before the end of the period, Dawson Mercer sunk another, bringing the score to 2-1.

In the second period, Marchessault got his second goal of the night after seemingly being at the right place at the right time. Then, in the third, Jack Eichel brought his overall goal total to eight in 10 games.

After a goal by Miles Wood, the Devils brought the game to a time and launched both teams into overtime, where Adin Hill seemed to shine with 46 saves throughout the game.

Thanks to Shea Theodore, the Golden Knights won the shootout 4-3.

It was a playoff atmosphere tonight, and the players say this is a game that great teams find a way to win down the stretch.

The Golden Knights will finish this home stretch on Sunday when they face the Montreal Canadians.