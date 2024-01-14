Vegas Golden Knights to continue five-game home stretch against Calgary Flames

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Calgary Flames in the second game of a five-game home stretch on Saturday.

Coming hot off of a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, the VGK are still understandably cautious, as their most recent win was only the third victory in the past ten games. This comes after the defending Stanley Cup champions started the season with a 7-game win streak but have since gone 24-13-5 and are ranked second in the Pacific Division.

Jack Eichel will be missing a "little bit of time" on Saturday for an undisclosed injury, Bruce Cassidy announced.

The Calgary Flames are also coming off a 6-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes, and have gone 19-18-5 this season, ranking sixth in the division.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.