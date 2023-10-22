Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights looking to shatter win-streak record against Chicago Blackhawks

Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 20:30:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are taking the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday, where they are looking to continue their 5-0-0 win streak.

Coming off their win earlier this week against the Jets on Thursday, the VGK has become the first team to achieve a five-win streak since Wayne Gretzky's 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers. A win tonight would mean the VGK shatter that record.

The VGK confronted the NHL's 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Connor Beddard, in his first career home game in Chicago.

Following the first puck drop, the first goal of the game went to the Blackhawk's Beddard, who scored a clean wrist shot against VGK's Adin Hill. William Karlsson responds with a similar wrist shot, tying the game up in the first five minutes of the game.

These two teams will meet again on Friday, Oct. 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas only on Vegas 34, your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.

