Vegas Golden Knights speak after first practice since Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were on fire Saturday night, and they have no intention of slowing down.

The team hit the ice this morning for practice in front of another packed crowd.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said although they are happy with last nights outcome, they know they still have work to do to stay ready for whatever the Panthers throw at them next.

"We did enough to win, which we've done a lot this year," Cassidy said. "We have found ways to win when we're not at our best and stay in the game to fight through the parts where you're maybe not executing as well as you would like."

Vegas Golden Knights' forward, Jonathan Marchessault said the team overall needs to their practice to further improve.

"I still think we weren't that great honestly, especially me," Marchessault said. "The face that we were alright overall but we definitely need to be more of a factor overall in the next few games."

With Saturday's win, the Knights only need three more to bring home the Stanley Cup for the first time.

Game 2 will be at the T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.