Vegas Golden Knights show appreciation to fans with VGK fest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red carpets are not just for movie stars in Hollywood.

The Golden Knights came out to thousands of fans, hoping to get just a glimpse of the players they cheer for.

KTNV asked some of them why they love the Golden Knights, and they had their own reasons, but there was one big thing in common.

"Im from here in Vegas and I love hockey, so I think it's a good mix," Rodger Hasbany said.

"Born and raised in Las Vegas," Andy Mensch said. "I'm a UMC baby and I love these Golden Knights. They're like no other to me. My heart is bleeding gold."

All of the players were able to meet fans, take photos and autograph jerseys, posters and even some hockey sticks. Golden Knights captain, Mark Stone, says this is the team's way of saying thank you to the fans who support them through the good times and bad.

"They've been coming out strong every night at home this season even through the struggles," Stone said. "So it's important for us to kind of show our appreciation for them and do this kind of stuff."

Fans like Mensch say he enjoyed every moment and says he is glad he can leave with something he can cherish forever.

"My hat game is strong, and everybody that knows me...I love my hats so as long as I get my hats signed for the year, that's all I need, I stay golden all year," Mensch said.