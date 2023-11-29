Vegas Golden Knights lost to Edmonton Oilers in shootout

EDMONTON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost against the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout Tuesday night.

The second period was a back-and-forth between the two. The Oilers got on the scoreboard first with Ganger in the first period.

At 13:29, San Gagner made a wrist shot with James Hamblin's assist.

The Knights made two goals in the second period with Amadio and Stone, but the Oilers responded with three goals.

Oilers' Janmark makes a second goal for the team. The second period ends with McDavid and Kane.

Rough for #VGK. That was too easy for #Oilers Connor McDavid. — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 29, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights force overtime in the third period with Kolesar's and Huttons' goals.

No team scored in overtime.

The Oilers scored both their first two goals in the shootout with McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins.

The Knights end their road trip Thursday when they face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. local time. You can watch that game on Vegas 34.