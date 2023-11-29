Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights lost to Edmonton Oilers in shootout

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Golden Knights Oilers Hockey
Posted at 8:51 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 23:51:08-05

EDMONTON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost against the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout Tuesday night.

The second period was a back-and-forth between the two. The Oilers got on the scoreboard first with Ganger in the first period.

At 13:29, San Gagner made a wrist shot with James Hamblin's assist.

The Knights made two goals in the second period with Amadio and Stone, but the Oilers responded with three goals.

Oilers' Janmark makes a second goal for the team. The second period ends with McDavid and Kane.

The Vegas Golden Knights force overtime in the third period with Kolesar's and Huttons' goals.

No team scored in overtime.

The Oilers scored both their first two goals in the shootout with McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins.

The Knights end their road trip Thursday when they face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. local time. You can watch that game on Vegas 34.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH