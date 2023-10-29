Vegas Golden Knights look for comeback against Los Angeles Kings following tough loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are set to take the ice on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena as they prepare to face off against the Los Angeles Kings following their first loss of the season.

With a record of 4 - 1, the Los Angeles Kings could still pose a challenge for the VGK as they lead the league in goals scored per game, which currently sits at 4.5 goals. The VGK are following at 4th in the league with 3.86 goals scored per game.

Nicholas Roy will remain out for this game due to an undisclosed injury, and Jonas Rondberg has been called up from the Henderson Silver Knights. Jack Eichel will also be celebrating his birthday on the ice.

The first goal of the game went to the Los Angeles Kings following a wrist shot by right winger Alex Laferriere.