Vegas Golden Knights host ball hockey clinic at Donna Street Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights helped celebrate the the new Donna Street Community Center opening by holding a ball hockey clinic for kids in the community.

Hockey around the desert is booming and on Wednesday, more kids became new hockey fans.

The Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights showed kids how to use a hockey stick. VGK assistant coach Joel Ward and Silver Knights goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite say these events are great for giving kids and parents a chance to experience hockey.

"Looks like a lot of these kids haven't played hockey before but they seem to be loving it," Brathwaite said. "You can see in the background, all these kids trying to pick up some sticks. I think we got some new players.

"Just to come and give them a little education on the sport, where it originated, where it came from and some of them have been asking some pretty cool questions," Ward said. "Hopefully, more people get involved and that's what it's all about."

Silver Knights goaltender Isaiah Saville was also out there teaching kids some tricks. They made him play goalie while he was out of the office. However, he said he is just glad he can be a role model for the kids.

"Being able to come out here and kids that look like me, grownups who look like me, especially during [Black History] Month, it's definitely a privilege to be able to kind of spread that through this community and be able to share my profession with them and hope they love it," Saville said.