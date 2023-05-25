Vegas Golden Knights fans express excitement for playoff run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights currently have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars and are one win away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Fans in Las Vegas are excited as ever.

“I love it. I grew up here. I never thought we’d have a hockey team," said Sheryl Dennis. "I never thought I’d get into hockey. It’s awesome.”

“It was amazing. I loved it," said Julie Rogers. "We’re 3-0. One more game and I’m excited.”

Tomorrow is Game 4 between the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 5 p.m.

If you're looking for a fun place to watch the game, stop by the official watch party of the Vegas Golden Knights at Mandalay Bay.