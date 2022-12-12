Vegas Golden Knights fall to the Boston Bruins 3-1 in cross-conference matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins was just as advertised: fast, frantic and fun to watch. But it wasn't the result the Golden Knights wanted, as they fall to the Bruins 3-1.

The Golden Knights wasted no time getting on the board in the first period. Mark Stone scored the opening goal in the first on the power play.

In the second period, Patrice Bergeron tied it up for the Bruins.

The Golden Knights had 31 shots on goal to the Bruins' 27, but Bruins goaltender Linues Ullmark kept the game tied, ending with 30 saves.

In the third period, the Bruins showed why they have the no. 1 offense in the league. Jake DeBrusk snuck one into the net to make the score 2-1. A few minutes later, Charlie Coyle shot a rocket into the net and made it 3-1.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy says it was the small details that made the difference in VGK's loss.

"You're that close, and that's what i'm saying about the margins," Cassidy said. "They made the play when they had the opportunity. We didn't, and they get the two points."

Vegas was without key players like Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. Zach Whitecloud had to come out in the second period due to a lower body injury.

But defenseman Ben Hutton says injuries are part of the game and that the team kept the energy going.

"Obviously, we're going to face adversity throughout the season in a couple of games," Hutton said. "We want to win. We're not giving up."

"It doesn't matter the score," he added. "I thought we were coming back there pretty good and we just didn't find the back the back of the net."

The Golden Knights will hit the ice again on the road on Tuesday against the top team on the central division, the Winnipeg Jets.