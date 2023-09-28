Vegas Golden Knights fall to LA Kings in OT 4-3 in preseason home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some fan favorites were back on the ice for the Golden Knights’s first home preseason game.

Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault were back on the first line, but this time with Brendan Brisson at left wing.

Brisson would put one in for the opening score off a beautiful setup from Jack Eichel midway through the first period.

The Knights would later go on the power play, and Marchessault would score back door within just seconds off some tic-tac passes from Eichel and Mark Stone.

Then in the second, the Kings get on the board when Akil Thomas gets one past Adin Hill to make it 2-1. The Knights would immediately respond when Ben Hutton takes it himself and scores a beautiful spin shot.

We go to the third, and Thomas gets another in the back door off some unlucky bounces.

Then with just 2:01 to go, Thomas gets the hat trick and ties it to force overtime.

The Knights had a few chances to finish off LA in overtime, but in the end, Tyler Madden, off the rush, gets the OT game-winner to steal it from the VGK 4-3.

After the game, Stone says it wasn’t the prettiest game and that there’s still some rust the team needs to get rid of.

“If you look at the shots, I think it was 50 shots in the whole game,” Stone said. “It was a pretty sloppy game. It’s pretty hard to read those kinds of games. We got to get going here for sure. We want to be playing better heading into the regular season.”

Midway through the second period, Hayden Hodgson hit Mark Stone hard on the boards, which caused a scuffle to break out.

After the game, Stone shrugged it off and said he was happy with the response from his teammates.

“That’s probably the last time we’ll ever play against that guy,” Stone said. “Not much of a player, so I’ll leave it at that.”

The Golden Knights will host their next preseason game on Friday when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.