Vegas Golden Knights to meet Dallas Stars in final regular season matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Dallas Stars on the ice on Saturday for the third and final time during the regular season.

Currently, the VGK are holding strong at 2-0-0 with one shootout win and one overtime victory against the Stars this season.

Dallas — who would serve as a major obstacle in the VGK's Quest for the Cup last year — are also coming into this matchup hot off a recent shootout win against the Washington Capitals. So far this season, the Stars are ranked fourth in the league for penalty kills.

Puck drop for the Knights is at 1 p.m., and pre-game coverage begins on Vegas 34 at 12:30 p.m.

