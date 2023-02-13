Vegas Golden Knights dominates Ducks at home 7-2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday's game had lots of scoring, and it came quick.

Just a few minutes into the first period, Paul Cotter gets one in to start it off; making it his 10th goal this season.

Golden Knights controlled most of the first, then in the second, Brett Howden gets one in off the pass from Kolesar.

The Ducks did get one in before the period ended when Frank Vatrano got one in off the rebound.

Adin Hill started at goal after All-Star goalie Logan Thompson went down on Thursday.

He had 23 saves today and says he feels the team is heading in the right direction.

"We're definitely playing better right now and It's exciting," Hill said. "I think that break came at a better time for us. we seem to have a lot of energy and we're putting the puck in the net right now."

We go to the third, and it is goals galore.

Five Golden Knights players scored a goal in the period, and six finished with two points.

Before the All-Star break, the Golden Knights had 16 goals in the eight games before the break.

Since coming back, they've scored 17 goals in three games.

Players say the team is feeling loose and rejuvenated after some much needed days off.

VGK dominates the Ducks 7-2.

"Guys are having fun," Hill said. "I mean it's energetic. we come to the rink and we're happy to see each other every day. we just have to keep that rolling forward and keep that energy up."

"It's the simple stuff," VGK Forward William Karlsson said. "Getting pucks to the net, we had bodies in front and it creates a little bit of chaos and then we kind of capitalize on that."

The Golden Knights will be back on home ice on Thursday when they face the San Jose Sharks.