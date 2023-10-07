Vegas Golden Knights defeat Los Angeles Kings in final preseason matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights took home another victory in their final preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

In the first period, the Kings roared ahead with two goals from Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy. However, their streak was ended abruptly by Ivan Barbashev, who scored the Knights' first goal.

The Kings' Viktor Arvidsson tipped another goal in around the 8-minute mark during the team's first power play.

Chandler Stephenson responded with the VGK's second goal with less than a minute left in the first period.

Golden Knights Shea Theodore tied up the game in the second period, but the Kings responded with a slapshot goal from Kevin Fiala nearly 10 minutes later to bring Los Angeles ahead 3 - 4.

The third period saw four uninterrupted goals from the Vegas Golden Knights, which allowed them to thunder ahead of the Kings with a massive lead.

The first goal saw Nicolas Roy tie the game at 4-4 at the top of the third. Jack Eichel then scored around the 9-minute mark, assisted by reigning Conn Smythe Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb. During the VGK's second power-play, Marchessault would widen the team's lead, bringing the game to 6 - 4.

To end the game, Jack Eichel would score his second goal unassisted after the Kings emptied their net.

The defending Stanley Cup champs will host the Seattle Kraken in their home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10.