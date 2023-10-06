Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights defeat Avalanche in their final preseason home game

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 10:34 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 01:34:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Colorado Avalanche in their final preseason home game Thursday night.

In the first period, Colorado's Ryan Johansen tips it in for a power-play goal. Valeri Nichushkin's goal ends the period 2-0 for the Avalanche.

Ssecond period, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon scored on a power play. At 8:48, Nick Roy gets one in for the Vegas Golden Knights with a backdoor goal. The second period ends 3-1.

The third period is all Golden Knights, Pavel Dorofeyev makes one in, and then reigning Conn Smythe Jonathan Marchessault makes the game tied 3-3.

The game ends with Knights' Paul Cotter with the go-ahead goal of 4-3.

The defending Stanley Cup champs will host the Seattle Kraken in their home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH