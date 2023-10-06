Vegas Golden Knights defeat Avalanche in their final preseason home game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Colorado Avalanche in their final preseason home game Thursday night.

In the first period, Colorado's Ryan Johansen tips it in for a power-play goal. Valeri Nichushkin's goal ends the period 2-0 for the Avalanche.

Ssecond period, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon scored on a power play. At 8:48, Nick Roy gets one in for the Vegas Golden Knights with a backdoor goal. The second period ends 3-1.

The third period is all Golden Knights, Pavel Dorofeyev makes one in, and then reigning Conn Smythe Jonathan Marchessault makes the game tied 3-3.

The game ends with Knights' Paul Cotter with the go-ahead goal of 4-3.

The defending Stanley Cup champs will host the Seattle Kraken in their home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10.