Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights clash with Colorado Avalanche in the Fortress

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 7:10 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 22:22:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defending Stanley Cup Champions will meet the winners from the year before at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to possibly restart their winning streak to follow their strong opening record after their recent win over Winnipeg. The Avalanche are likewise looking to continue their moments after snapping their two-game losing streak with a win over the Blues.

Saturday's matchup will see the two Western Conference heavyweights meet in the arena where Lord Stanley was last hoisted.

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH