Vegas Golden Knights clash with Colorado Avalanche in the Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defending Stanley Cup Champions will meet the winners from the year before at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to possibly restart their winning streak to follow their strong opening record after their recent win over Winnipeg. The Avalanche are likewise looking to continue their moments after snapping their two-game losing streak with a win over the Blues.

Saturday's matchup will see the two Western Conference heavyweights meet in the arena where Lord Stanley was last hoisted.

Knight time at a packed Fortress! 🔥



Puck has dropped as defending Stanley Cup champion #VGK faces Colorado Avalanche, the team that hoisted the cup the year prior. pic.twitter.com/OXTSV9GtSC — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 5, 2023

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.