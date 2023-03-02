Vegas Golden Knights acquire goalie Jonathan Quick from Columbus Blue Jackets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for a late-round pick on Thursday.

Quick, 37, was traded for VGK Goalie Michael Hutchinson in a seventh-round 2025 pick, according to a news release.

WELL WELL WELL…



We have acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick!#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/ew53N5rvsr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2023

Quick has spent 16 seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, was previously acquired by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, March 1 from the Los Angeles Kings.

The goaltender has appeared in 743 games in his NHL career, all with the Kings, posting a record of 370-275-82 with a .911 save percentage. In postseason play, Quick has played in a total of 92 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 49-43 with 10 shutouts, a .921 save percentage.

Quick earned the William M. Jennings trophy twice in 2014 and 2018) while in Los Angeles, and was also named to two NHL All-Star Games in 2012 and 2016 during his time with the Kings. He was named to the NHL’s postseason Second All-Star Team in 2012.