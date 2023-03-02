Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights acquire goalie Jonathan Quick from Columbus Blue Jackets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 15:01:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for a late-round pick on Thursday.

Quick, 37, was traded for VGK Goalie Michael Hutchinson in a seventh-round 2025 pick, according to a news release.

Quick has spent 16 seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, was previously acquired by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, March 1 from the Los Angeles Kings.

The goaltender has appeared in 743 games in his NHL career, all with the Kings, posting a record of 370-275-82 with a .911 save percentage. In postseason play, Quick has played in a total of 92 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 49-43 with 10 shutouts, a .921 save percentage.

Quick earned the William M. Jennings trophy twice in 2014 and 2018) while in Los Angeles, and was also named to two NHL All-Star Games in 2012 and 2016 during his time with the Kings. He was named to the NHL’s postseason Second All-Star Team in 2012.

