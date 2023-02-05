Two Golden Knights players represent the Las Vegas valley in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

(KTNV) — Three Golden Knights represented the Pacific Division in today's All-Star Game, and VGK fans at Mackenzie River say they're proud of the players and coaches for representing Las Vegas.

Those players include goalie Logan Thompson and forward Chandler Stephenson, along with Bruce Cassidy, the head coach of the VGK, who was the man on the bench leading the Pacific team.

The team, unfortunately, lost to the Central Division in the first game today 6-4.

The Golden Knights are expected to be back from the All-Star break next week, and they are hoping to get out of their four-game losing streak slump.

Some hockey fans from out of town were here to watch the All-Star game, and they say they are impressed at how big hockey is here in the valley.

It's really exciting to see that the team engages with the community," Dennis Videtic said. "I mean you see in other warmer climate areas that it's not as involved, and it's great to see coming from the midwest."

Videtic says despite the Golden Knight's struggles, he thinks the team can turn it around given the past success of the team.

"It was hard seeing fleury gone, but the team is, from what I've seen, they're a top competitor," Videtic said.

The first VGK game out of the all-star break will be next Tuesday on the road against the Nashville Predators.