Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights playoff round 2 go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets for the Vegas Golden Knights home games during their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series went on sale on Friday.

As they advance to the second round, the VGK will be facing off against the winner of the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers series. Officials say the dates and times of the series will be determined by the National Hockey League once the first round concludes.

Full Season Ticket Members, as part of their annual membership agreement, will automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena. Members will receive detailed information on second-round playoff ticket pricing, additional first-round ticket purchase options, and parking on the morning of April 28 via email from their Membership Services Account Executive.

Season members in good standing under their member agreements will enjoy a unique “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement whereby members will make their payment at the conclusion of the round for the games played.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the second-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. PT at vgk.io/playoffs.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Golden Knights home playoff games played at T-Mobile Arena. These will include the "Knights Vow" package, which provides the "most significant price savings" on single tickets, and an alternative plan in which full-season ticket members can opt out of "the vow" to be able to sell their tickets.

There will also be bundles for partial plan members and "Can't Wait List" members, which will both receive significant discounts on single-ticket purchases. Those purchasing season tickets during Round 2 will also have access to pre-sale for single tickets or full Round 2 strips.



Those looking for general admission single-ticket purchases will be able to access the sale starting at 1 p.m. by visiting vgk.io/playoffs.

Please note that purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days.