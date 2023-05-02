LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy and forward Chandler Stephenson spoke ahead of the first game.

Forward Chandler Stephenson spoke about the team's time off, "I think rest is always good. You've o some bumps and bruises and with the time off that we've had. You get to recover those and feel better and energy kinda gets up and you're more excited for the games."

Cassidy also spoke on the Oiler's having the best power play in the NHL.

"To me, it's less about staying out of the box. You gotta find a way to keep em out of your O-zone as best as possible How is that? That's face offs. That's a tough one with Draisaitl out of the gate. Entries, you've got the fastest guy not he planet. It's easier said than done and clears. You got make sure your clears go 200 feet when you get it out. That's controllable. You gotta design something for them to get it in," Cassidy said.

Despite the Oiler's power plays, Cassidy said the key to the series is about slowing them down and limiting chances.

"If you're gonna beat the Oilers. You gotta find a way to slow them down at some point. Limit those chances. Score yourself. Never keep those guys off the score sheet. That's the challenge in front of us," Cassidy said.