The Vegas Golden Knights lost to Calgary Flames with seconds left in OT

CALGARY (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Calgary Flames Monday night with seconds left in overtime.

The Flames hosted the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights. The matchup on Monday was the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

Elias Lindholm has five goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Knights' William Karlsson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Flames' Oliver Kylington was out for Monday's game for undisclosed reasons, according to AP, as well as Kevin Rooney and Pelletier with a shoulder injury.

Knights' Alec Martinez was estimated to return Monday, according to ESPN. He's been out day-to-day for a lower-body injury. ESPN also says Shea Theodore is on injury reserve.

The Knights got on the scoreboard first, thanks to Karlsson's goal during a power play in the first quarter. He was assisted by Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio.

The second period sees no goals, but the Flames force overtime in the third period when A.J. Greer makes one in.

The Flames won with 4 seconds left in overtime with Weegar's unassisted goal.

Monday's game started a three-game road trip for the nights until the team faces the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Saturday. You can watch that game and all games prior on Vegas 34.