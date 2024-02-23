Watch Now
Technical issue leads to long lines ahead of Vegas Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena

Posted at 8:36 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 23:36:52-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Vegas Golden Knights fans missed puck drop on Thursday due to ticketing issues.

Thousands of fans could be seen lined up outside of T-Mobile Arena before puck drop.

Some fans told Channel 13 they didn't mind the delay but it was "annoying".

The Golden Knights sent Channel 13 the following statement:

"A technical issue caused delays for many fans entering the building on Thursday. We appreciated everyone's patience while the issue was resolved."
