Technical issue leads to long lines ahead of Vegas Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Vegas Golden Knights fans missed puck drop on Thursday due to ticketing issues.
Thousands of fans could be seen lined up outside of T-Mobile Arena before puck drop.
What happens to the lines into T-Mobile Arena when the ticket app goes down? pic.twitter.com/6YiL3sHzRR— Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) February 23, 2024
Some fans told Channel 13 they didn't mind the delay but it was "annoying".
VGK fans explains ticketing issues before Thursday night's game
The Golden Knights sent Channel 13 the following statement:
"A technical issue caused delays for many fans entering the building on Thursday. We appreciated everyone's patience while the issue was resolved."
