Northern Nevadans talk connection with Vegas Golden Knights during Reno tour stop

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights held a hockey clinic with some of the younger Medieval Maniacs, and maybe even train up some future Golden Knights.

The VGK made their first Reno stop of their Hockey Clinic Bus Tour.

Despite being hours away from Vegas, Reno locals say their love for the Knights is just as big up north.

"Vegas feels very separated from northern Nevada, so It's really fun to have them come up here and be a part of this ring cup here," VGK fan Annie Kell said.

"You talk to anybody....Vegas has the biggest hockey stadium and fans and people want to go there instead of anywhere else," VGK fan Jeremy Woeller said.

VGK commentator Dave Goucher says he feels the excitement at every stop they make.

"To actually, physically, get there and realize and see it with your own two eyes…the reach that this team has and the popularity they have….it's one thing to kind of think it and know it, it's a whole different thing to actually see it," Goucher said.

Here In Reno, 70 kids put on the skates and learned from some of the best coaches.

Possible future star goaltender Hazel Hills says being a goalie runs in the family.

"One reason is because my brother is a goalie, and my mom was a Water Polo goalie, so I like that and it just feels fun," Hazel said.

As for what fans in Reno see next season playing out, they say they are confident the Knights will hoist the Cup for a second straight year.

"We're going to a game next month in San Jose, so we'll be there to represent…we're hoping so yeah," Kell said.

​This is just stop one of the road trip tour. Next they'll be heading to Boise, Idaho, then Bozeman, Montana and Ogden Utah, where more kids will be able to learn the ropes of Hockey. Hopefully one day, one of these kids will put on that gold jersey.