Making moves: Vegas Golden Knights are looking at trade deadline options

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NHL trade deadline is looming and the Vegas Golden Knights are examining potential moves.

"Pretty much every name you see out there has at least one connection to the Golden Knights," Jesse Granger, staff writer for The Athletic, said. "Now they're going to trade for all those players? Probably not but there's good reason to wonder if certain players are going to the Golden Knights."

With captain Mark Stone being placed on long-term injured reserved, it opens up plenty of flexibility in terms of cap space for the Golden Knights.

"Right now, it feels like he probably won't play again in the regular season and if that's the case, that $9.5 million cap hit that he carries comes off the books. It gives the Golden Knights some space to work," Granger explained.

"This team, with Mark Stone's cap on the books, there's not a lot of room to work there. They would be able to add a player but it would have to be a very minimal salary player," Granger said. "With Mark Stone no longer counting against the cap, they've got a little more than $8 million to work with which can get you most players at the trade deadline."

Despite being a top team in the Western Conference, Granger believes a move for Timo Meier, Patrick Kane, and Tyler Bertuzzi isn't out of the question.

However, he says one of them stands out the most.

"I would expect, if this team makes a move, to try to add a winger. I think a lot of people look at Timo Meier. He's an interesting one because he's younger than most of the guys at deadline," Granger said. "I think Timo Meier would be a great fit for this team stylistically. He gets to the front of the net. He scores those dirty goals that this team seems to have a hard time finding in the the playoffs."

