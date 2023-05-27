LIVE: Vegas Golden Knights holding onto 3-1 lead against Dallas Stars ahead of Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have maintained their lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, but the Dallas Stars continue to inch closer after Thursday's 3-2 overtime win.

The puck will drop for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights say, despite the loss, they hope to pull through, close out the series, and celebrate a win at home.

The Stars fell into a 3-0 hole on Tuesday, which also saw the two-game suspension of captain Jamie Benn for cross-checking and a $5,000 fine levied against center Max Domi for slashing. On Thursday, Dallas' victory forced a Game 5 and disrupted the VGK's win streak — momentum that players will hope to continue on Saturday.

If the VGK win on Saturday, they will secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final and face off against the Florida Panthers. That would also be the team's first chance at the cup after they were eliminated by the San Joe Sharks in the 2019 playoffs.

If the Stars win, the series will enter a Game 6, and Jamie Benn will be back on the ice, adding a new layer of intensity to the series.