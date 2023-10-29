Jack Eichel scores in shootout for Golden Knights, beats Los Angeles Kings 4 - 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights took the ice on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings following their first loss of the season.

Despite sitting at a record of 4 - 1, the Los Angeles Kings posed a big challenge for the VGK as major scorers. The Kings currently lead the league in goals scored per game, which currently sits at 4.5 goals. The VGK are following at 4th in the league with 3.86 goals scored per game.

Nicholas Roy will remain out for this game due to an undisclosed injury, and Jonas Rondberg has been called up from the Henderson Silver Knights. Jack Eichel will also be celebrating his birthday on the ice.

The Kings opened the scoring for the first time in four home games when Laferriere followed up Pierre-Luc Dubois’ rebound 13:13 into the first. Also playing on his birthday, 22-year-old Laferriere netted his second goal and point in eight career games.

The rest of the first period would see multiple goal attempts from both teams, but the Kings would continue to flex their scoring muscles with 14 goal attempts over the VGK's nine.

The Kings would score their second goal around six minutes into the second period with a backhand from Trevor Lewis. Though, the Golden Knights would finally get on the scoreboard and find their offensive touch after a wrist shot from Michael Amadio found the net.

William Carrier would bring the game to a tie with a wrist shot, which would also mark his 100th point in his NHL career.

VGK are back in this one. Carrier takes it in himself and buries it.



2-2 in the second — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 29, 2023

Mark Stone would pull the VGK ahead for the first time in the game with a snapshot that hit the upper corner of the net early in the third period. The Kings would answer with a similar slap shot from Doughty, tying the game at 3 - 3.

The VGK would hold the puck to enter overtime, leaving both teams in a deadlock at 3 - 3.

Logan Thompson made 29 saves through overtime before stopping all three attempts in the shootout. Thompson has saved 31 of 38 attempts (81.6%) in eight career shootouts. Jack Eichel would emerge from the shootout round with a game-winning goal, bringing the final score to 4 - 3.

The Vegas Golden Knights will improve to 8-0-1.

VGK Improve to 8-0-1.



Logan Thompson with 38 saves and a great shootout performance.



The Knights will be back at home Monday to face the Canadians — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 29, 2023

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.