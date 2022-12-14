Vegas Golden Knights use new social media approach in "The Golden Age"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights have been bringing bold and new ideas to the table as they embrace "The Golden Age," especially when it comes to social media.

Some recent ads from the VGK include Lil Jon planning power plays, players Marchessault and Karlsson having to catch a ride to practice with Bill Foley, and more! It's all strategic, according to Gordon Weigers, the Senior Manager of Digital Strategy for the VGK.

"When you see people walking around Mobile Arena with a jersey and a player’s name on it, odds are they saw something on our social media feed that made them laugh and connect with that player," Weigers added.

good grief



ay dios.... meow pic.twitter.com/U5fpxySMgn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 8, 2022

Weigers understands the power of social media, and more importantly, how it can help fans feel closer to their favorite players.

“I put myself in the fans' shoes," Weigers said. "How do I get them to like a player beyond what they do on the ice?"

With COVID-19 impacting the last two seasons, Weigers say the focus was on how to bring the fun back for, not just the Golden Knights, but also the fans.

“We really wanted to make it a priority this year to restore the fun and get back to what made following this team so exciting and so much fun as a Golden Knights fan," said Eric Tosi, Chief of Marketing for the VGK. "And that’s the players — getting to know them and their personalities."