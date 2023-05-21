Golden Knights take Game 1; expecting a bounce back from Stars in Game 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We knew this was going to be a back-and-forth series, and Game 1 did not disappoint.

But the playoffs are all about responses, and all playoffs long, both teams have done just that.

Now with Game 1 finished, the Golden Knights say they are getting ready for the Stars to come back strong in Game 2.

For the second straight night, an NHL conference Final game went to overtime.

Luckily, it wasn't a quadruple overtime like the Hurricanes versus Panthers game thanks to a goal from Brett Howden.

Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer says the team has been on the losing end of a close playoff game before, and that he thinks the stars are capable of punching back for the next game.

"I thought the third period was our best," DeBoer said. "I thought the first period was our worst. Really similar to the last couple of series we played. We've got to build on that. We've been a response team all yea, particularly here in the playoffs. So, we will regroup and be ready for Game 2."

The Stars have lost every Game 1 they have been in this postseason and were down 2-1 in both of the series they have played, so they know how to bounce back.

As for the VGK, players and coaches say they were able to play their game and felt good on the ice, and that now it's all about just being consistent.

"We got good players up and down the lineup and can contribute," VGK Forward Teddy Blueger said. "Obviously in different ways, not just scoring goals. I think you can't rely on jack and his line to score every night. I think that you need that this time of year-different contributions from different guys."

"I thought through the 60 minutes tonight, we were the better team," Hill said. "I think with that, that's huge…just keep that rolling. We got the 1-0 lead and kind of just take it and repeat."

Game 2 will be right here at the fortress again, with a bright and early 12pm start.

The game will be right here on Channel 13, so we will give you all the coverage you need before and after.