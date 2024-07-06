Golden Knights prospects work on growing as a team during development camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are no easy days in development camp.

Some of the VGK prospects were back working on the ice at City National Arena on Friday hoping to impress in Day 5 of camp.

For some of these guys, this is their first taste of putting on an NHL team's practice uniform.

First year players like Lucas Van Vliet said the butterflies were there, at least up until he hit the ice.

"As soon as I stepped on the ice and started skating again, everything felt like it was normal. It just felt like it was another practice for the team," Van Vliet said.

As for the players who have multiple camps under their belt, they're starting to take the leadership role.

Prospects like Abram Wiebe and Ben Hemmerling are in their third development camp and say their best advice to the younger players is to simply enjoy the moment.

"There's lots of ice up there...there's no doubt about it," Hemmerling said. "I think you just kind of have to put things into perspective. You're here playing hockey in Vegas in the summer, just kind of go out there, enjoy the moment and have fun."

"This being my third time here, it's important to help the younger players, the first year guys to just ease the pressure off them and just let them know....it's just a camp to just educate yourself," Wiebe said.

The players will finish off "dev camp" Saturday with one more scrimmage between Team Red and Team White.

That practice is open to the public.

