Golden Knights prepare to face the Minnesota Wild again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time in three days, the Vegas Golden Knights are meeting up with the Minesota Wild and former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury. ​ ​

The Knights are coming off of a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit had an impressive game making 29 saves that night.​

Not only is Brossoit expected to make his third straight start tonight, but​ ​forward Reilly Smith is expected to return to the line up after suffering a lower body injury less than two weeks ago.​ ​

"They're important games so I'm making sure I'm playing from my defensive zone out and just helping my line mates," Smith said. "Communication is typically important when you're jumping back in."​

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy also explained how difficult it is to face the same team on short notice.

"It's always back and forth in the playoffs. You got to be ready," Cassidy said. "We gotta be ready for a better game than they gave us up there. That's what happened against Edmonton. They certainly did it. I expect the same tonight and we gotta be ready to respond." ​

The Golden Knights will face the Nashville Predators tomorrow and the puck drops at 5 p.m.