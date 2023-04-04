Golden Knights prepare for Predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After rallying to a 4-3 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild last night, the Golden Knights look to wrap up their back-to-back road trips with the Nashville Predators. ​

With the Knights down a goal a minute left in the game, Pavel Dorofeyev scored the game-tying goal to force overtime.

It was Reilly Smith who scored the game-winning goal in a shootout.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be able to win some games with your 'B' game so to speak," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We were able to do it so good for us."​ ​ ​

"Being down a goal with a minute left and coming back to pick up two points is huge for our group right now," right wing Reilly Smith said.​

The Golden Knights are hosting a watch party tonight at the Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book at Resorts World.

It starts at 5 p.m. and fans will have the chance to meet Chance, the team mascot, and members of the VGK cast.

There will also be special giveaways including a pair of tickets to the team's final home game on April 11.

The Golden Knights return home and will be back inside The Fortress on Thursday to host the Los Angeles Kings and the puck drops at 7 p.m.