Vegas Golden Knights to host the New York Islanders for first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights will host the New York Islanders in their first matchup of the regular season on Saturday.

Going into the game, Vegas has a 22-12-5 record overall and a 13-4-2 record at home. The Islanders have gone 8-6-4 on the road and are 18-10-10 overall.

The VGK are still looking to snap their cold streak following their loss against the Panthers earlier this week.

The Islanders are currently coming off a win against the Arizona Coyotes, with Bo Horvat emerging as a scoring leader with two goals in the Islanders' 5-1 win. Over the past 10 games, Horvat has six goals and six assists.

Scoring leaders for both teams are Jack Eichel, with 16 goals and 24 assists for the VGK, and Brock Nelson, with 16 goals and assists for the Islanders.

Missing from the ice for the VGK include Adin Hill with an undisclosed injury, Shea Theodore with an upper-body injury, William Karlsson with a lower-body injury, and Keegan Kolesar, who is marked "day-to-day" with an illness. Kaedan Korczak and Ben Hutton are also out with lower-body and upper-body injuries, respectively.

The puck drops at 7 p.m., only on Vegas 34.

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.